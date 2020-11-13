AC Odyssey Kythera Artifact Locations - Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Quick links:
Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a prequel to Assassin's Creed Valhalla and comes under the genre of an action role-playing video game. It is developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment, and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. The platforms that it is available on include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know all about one of the AC Odyssey Artifact locations.
Even though this quest name is Artifact of Kythera, the artifact is actually not on Kythera. It is located on the opposite side of Greece on the Isle of Thisvi. Players will not be able to just go inside casually and will have to enter the Cavern of the Forgotten Isle. It looks like a small island away from the Southern coast of Phokis.
Now when you are on the island of Kythera, which is way to the South of Greece, you will come to know that there is an ongoing struggle of power between some Priestesses of Adonis and The Cult. A lot of side quests are also going to be available on this island but for the time being you only need to focus on one quest to get this artifact. This quest is going to be available as soon as you reach the island.
Now you need to start this quest which will be named “A God Among Men” in which you will be requested to free Empedokles. After you successfully complete this, it will unlock a series of quests. You will have to complete them all and after that, Empedokles will ask you to meet him and his “god” family who will be at the cavern. There is going to be a decent battle here and after this, you will be able to get the Kythera Artifact.
