AC Odyssey Kythera Artifact Locations - Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a prequel to Assassin's Creed Valhalla and comes under the genre of an action role-playing video game. It is developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment, and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. The platforms that it is available on include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know all about one of the AC Odyssey Artifact locations.

AC Odyssey Kythera Artifact Locations

Even though this quest name is Artifact of Kythera, the artifact is actually not on Kythera. It is located on the opposite side of Greece on the Isle of Thisvi. Players will not be able to just go inside casually and will have to enter the Cavern of the Forgotten Isle. It looks like a small island away from the Southern coast of Phokis.

Now when you are on the island of Kythera, which is way to the South of Greece, you will come to know that there is an ongoing struggle of power between some Priestesses of Adonis and The Cult. A lot of side quests are also going to be available on this island but for the time being you only need to focus on one quest to get this artifact. This quest is going to be available as soon as you reach the island.

Now you need to start this quest which will be named “A God Among Men” in which you will be requested to free Empedokles. After you successfully complete this, it will unlock a series of quests. You will have to complete them all and after that, Empedokles will ask you to meet him and his “god” family who will be at the cavern. There is going to be a decent battle here and after this, you will be able to get the Kythera Artifact.

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue So It Begins Debt Collector An Eye for an Eye Fancy Guests Penelope's Shroud The Big Break

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes Equal Employment Opportunity Program A Journey into War The Athenian Treasure Trove Crumble and Burn One Man Army The Athenian Leader The Final Push The Wolf of Sparta

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis The Wolf's Fate Snake in the Grass Consulting a Ghost The Truth Will Out The Serpent's Lair

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken Welcome to Athens A Venomous Encounter Escape from Athens Ostracized Perikles's Symposium Drink Up Oil and Love

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl To Help a Girl Port of Lawlessness Monger Down First Do No Harm The Doctor Will See You Now The Priests of Asklepios Enough is Enough Written in Stone A Heart for a Head Speak no Evil Ashes to Ashes The Island of Misfortune Abandoned by Gods And the Streets Run Red Athens' Last Hope

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers Death and Disorder Quarry Quandary The Paros Blockade Unified Front

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home Bully the Bullies One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch Delivering a Champion The Contender The Long Game Pankration To Kill or Not to Kill White Lies and Blackmail Gluten Free Judge, Jury, Executioner The Conqueror Part 1 The Last Hunt of Nesaia The End of Drakon The Fall of Deianira The Last Fight of Aristaios The Conqueror Part 2 A Bloody Feast The Battle of Pylos

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time An Actor's Life For Me A-Musing Tale Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began Dinner in Sparta



