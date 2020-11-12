Black Ops Cold War: The Upcoming Dark Matter Camo Skin Leaked? Details Here

Call Of Duty makers have managed to hype up the release of their Black Ops Cold War. The players seem extremely excited to get a sneak peek into the game and its features. In the same context, a recent Black Ops Cold War leak has managed to gain popularity amongst the gaming community. Thus, we have decided to list all the information we had about the leaked Cold War final camo skin. Read more to know about Black Ops Cold War leaks.

Cold War Final Camo skin leaked?

DARK MATTER LOOKING NAUGHTY pic.twitter.com/QZP1O7UzbU — dude trust me (@TheGhostOfMW2) November 10, 2020

The new Black Ops Cold War mastery camo has managed to gain massive popularity on social media. This is after the popular data miner, TheGhostOfMW2 released the mastery camo on social media. The skin looks extremely amazing and it is rewarded for unlocking the gold and diamond camos. The skin is called Dark Matter camo skin and it has a pink and purple paint job with a glossy touch. Apart from this, there is no other news about any camo leaks and the players will have to wait till the game is released.

More about Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Currently, the makers have announced that the players can start Cold War preload on their specific gaming consoles. The PS players can buy the game and start the preload on their consoles. While November 10th will be the day when pre-download is going to be made available for PC, Xbox Series X and PS5 available on the 10th and 12th.

Currently, the Standard Edition costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game.

The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

