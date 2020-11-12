AC Valhalla Yellow Longship Location: Follow This Guide To Find The Yellow Longship

Players can get the exact location of the yellow longship by going in the north direction of Middletun. It will be in between the two small islands northwest of Soham Hideout. You'll find the ship beached there, easily recognizable by its yellow figurehead and also because it will be surrounded by enemies. Continue reading to know how to find the yellow longship.

AC Valhalla Yellow Longship Location

After the players reach Chapter 5, Part 1 of The Song of Soma, titled The Stench of Treachery, during this investigation they will come across this quest. At some point, Soma will come to you and remind you to check the secret underground tunnel, about which only she knew and her three closest companions--Galinn, Birna, and Lif knew about.

You need to go down the tunnel and as you follow the clues, it will lead you to something that will suggest that the traitor among these three companions had made use of some yellow paint for colouring their longship. This will be a trail of wet paint that leads to the river, and it is exactly where the longship once was.

This actually means that the ship may have sailed ahead so all you need to do is as follows:

Sail to the right, up through the Great Ouse River.

When you are just past Utbech, you will come across a diversion.

Go towards the right and this place will be foggy which will lead to the navigation becoming difficult.

Once you are past the fog, you will see a small marshland. Here will be the yellow-painted longship parked on its shore, and will be surrounded by a group of bandits.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



