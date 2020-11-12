AC Valhalla Yellow Longship Location: Follow This Guide To Find The Yellow Longship

Quick links:
Players can get the exact location of the yellow longship by going in the north direction of Middletun. It will be in between the two small islands northwest of Soham Hideout. You'll find the ship beached there, easily recognizable by its yellow figurehead and also because it will be surrounded by enemies. Continue reading to know how to find the yellow longship.
After the players reach Chapter 5, Part 1 of The Song of Soma, titled The Stench of Treachery, during this investigation they will come across this quest. At some point, Soma will come to you and remind you to check the secret underground tunnel, about which only she knew and her three closest companions--Galinn, Birna, and Lif knew about.
You need to go down the tunnel and as you follow the clues, it will lead you to something that will suggest that the traitor among these three companions had made use of some yellow paint for colouring their longship. This will be a trail of wet paint that leads to the river, and it is exactly where the longship once was.
This actually means that the ship may have sailed ahead so all you need to do is as follows:
