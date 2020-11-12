Genshin Impact: Here Are Some Known Unusual Hilichurl Locations And Timings

Genshin Impact players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. This is because of the makers who keep adding new content that keep the players interested in this game. Currently, they have been talking about Genshin Impact Unusual Hilichurl locations.

Genshin Impact Unusual Hilichurl locations

So to help the players out, we have listed all the information we had about Genshin Impact Unusual Hilichurl locations. The Genshin Impact Unusual Hilichurls invasion is not yet fully known. They have a specific location and timings to be seen. But these creatures can not be found at these locations all the time. Sometimes, some of the Genshin Impact Unusual Hilichurl locations are also shuffled randomly so the best way to find them is search for them throughout the map.

Location 1: Cuijue Slope - 5:30 PM

Location 2: Qingyun Peak - Time Unknown

Location 3: Tianqiu Valley - 11:30 AM

Location 4: Windrise - Statue of the Seven-Time Unknown

Location 5: Cape Oath - Near waypoint - Time Unknown

Location 6: Stormterror's Lair - Waypoint - 1 PM or close to it

Location 7: Lingju Pass - Waypoint - Time Unknown

Location 8: Liyue Harbour - North East Waypoint - 3PM

Location 9: Wolvendom arena - close to the entrance - Time Unknown

Location 10: Anemo Hypostasis - Left shrine - Time Unknown

Location 11: Southwest of Stormterror's Lair - rock platform with the Eye of the Storm - Time Unknown

Location 12: Mingyun Village- just south of the village - 3 PM or 11:30 AM

More about Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a popular Gatcha based free-to-play game that has gained massive popularity amongst the gaming community. A number of streamers have been playing this game continuously and are certainly loving it. This free-to-play action role-playing game has been developed and published by miHoYo. During its launch, Genshin Impact managed to collect around $250 million within a month, making it one of the largest mobile game launches in history. A number of people ask about the characters available in the game. Makers have added a huge variety of characters to choose inside the game. So we have listed a complete Genshin Impact Tier list right here.

S Tier

Keqing

Diluc

Venti

Qiqi

Mona

Jean

A Tier

Klee

Chongyun

Barbara

Fischl

Razor

Xiangling

B Tier

Protagonist

Ningguang

Xingqiu

Sucrose

Lisa

Noelle

C Tier

Protagonist

Bennett

Amber

Beidou

Kaeya

