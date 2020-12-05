AC Odyssey Level Cap Details: What Is The Final Level Of The Game?

Assassin's Creed Odyssey has a unique take at the action-adventure genre. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft, the game has several awe-inspiring moments with a mix of Ancient Greek mythology. The players get to visit iconic places from Ancient Greece. Currently, many players from this gaming community are wondering about AC Odyssey Level cap and what is the final level of the game. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | AC Odyssey The Lost Tales of Greece details, episode list and more

What is AC Odyssey Level cap?

This action-RPG, AC Odyssey, by Ubisoft has some of the crucial elements that involve decision making and consequences to those decisions. It has a rich and deep skill tree for levelling up the players. Players can also find lots of story and side quests, many enticing mysteries, and valuable treasures in the game. However, the game has a limit to the level at which a player can reach. The limit is set to be Level 99, and players will not be able to go beyond this AC Odyssey Level cap. This level cap was increased to 99 in the February 2020 update.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Dawning Armor 2020 revealed! Bungie gives a sneak peek to its fans

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PC system requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200, Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GH

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 285 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 720p

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video Preset: Low

Also Read | AC Odyssey Farming Coin riddle solved! Here's all you need to know

Recommended

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 - 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 290 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0)

RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1080p

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video Preset: High

4K recommended

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 1700X @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i7-7700 @ 4.2 GHz

GPU: AMD Vega 64 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 4K

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video Preset: High

Also Read | AC Odyssey Ancient Stele details: Tomb location, how to solve & more