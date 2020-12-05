AC Odyssey The Lost Tales Of Greece Details, Episode List And More

Assassin's Creed Odyssey has a unique take at the action-adventure genre. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft, the game has several awe-inspiring moments with a mix of Ancient Greek mythology. While many players are enjoying the different quests in the game, the developers released a whole lot of new quests which are free DLC of Odyssey’s first year. This is the reason why many players are wondering about AC Odyssey The Lost Tales of Greece and the details about it. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Odyssey The Lost Tales of Greece details

The Lost Tales of Greece includes additional free missions given by Ubisoft to keep players busy while they are waiting between the release of the various paid DLCs. This DLC consists of a number of episodes from e larger DLCs Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis, providing new quests featuring new and familiar characters. Here is a list of all AC Odyssey The Lost Tales of Greece Episodes.

AC Odyssey The Lost Tales of Greece Episodes

The Show Must Go On Setting the Stage A Sophisticated Tipple Everyman's Drink Evening the Odds The Curse of Fame The Hedonistic Method Showtime

A Divine Intervention Test of Judgment Test of Character Test of Faith Test of Adaptability Test of Courage

The Image of Faith The Measure of a Man Bad Weed Down From On High The Wild Hunt Chicken or Egg A Matter of Faith

The Daughters of Lalaia A Gathering Storm Sharp Lessons Daughters of Artemis and Daughters of Aphrodite Learning the Land The Ore of Aphrodite The Best Defense Blood for Aphrodite



A Poet's Legacy Praxilla's Admirer Lyre Lyre Repairing the Lyre Praxilla's Legacy

A Brother's Seduction Prodigal Son's Return Honouring the Dead Bloody Libation Dressing up for Charon Career Orientation Wounds of Days Gone By Moving On

A Friend Worth Dying For Odyssey Into the Past Beware the Siren Call To Be Nobody Wine for the Swine Daddy's Home Demeter's Fire

The Heir of Memories The Heir of Memories Finding Theras Three Symbols Entombed Agamemnon's Symbol Eteokles's Symbol Orion's Symbol

One Really, Really Bad Day Righting a Wrong A Town in Need, Indeed A Horse, of Course Ajax on Fire The Blind Blacksmith Here Be Pirates There Can Be Only One

Every Story Has an Ending Letter from Home Regrets Followers of Truth Family Values Defence of Samos Moving Forward

Old Flames Burn Brighter Where We Left Off Runaway Unplanned Parenthood A Night in Tegea

Sokrates' Trial A Sokratic Mess Finding One's Voice Persuasion Check Deposition Opposition You're Such a Sokratease



