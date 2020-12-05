AC Odyssey The Lost Tales Of Greece Details, Episode List And More

Assassin's Creed Odyssey has a unique take at the action-adventure genre. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft, the game has several awe-inspiring moments with a mix of Ancient Greek mythology. While many players are enjoying the different quests in the game, the developers released a whole lot of new quests which are free DLC of Odyssey’s first year. This is the reason why many players are wondering about AC Odyssey The Lost Tales of Greece and the details about it. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
AC Odyssey The Lost Tales of Greece details
The Lost Tales of Greece includes additional free missions given by Ubisoft to keep players busy while they are waiting between the release of the various paid DLCs. This DLC consists of a number of episodes from e larger DLCs Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis, providing new quests featuring new and familiar characters. Here is a list of all AC Odyssey The Lost Tales of Greece Episodes.
AC Odyssey The Lost Tales of Greece Episodes
- The Show Must Go On
- Setting the Stage
- A Sophisticated Tipple
- Everyman's Drink
- Evening the Odds
- The Curse of Fame
- The Hedonistic Method
- Showtime
- A Divine Intervention
- Test of Judgment
- Test of Character
- Test of Faith
- Test of Adaptability
- Test of Courage
- The Image of Faith
- The Measure of a Man
- Bad Weed
- Down From On High
- The Wild Hunt
- Chicken or Egg
- A Matter of Faith
- The Daughters of Lalaia
- A Gathering Storm
- Sharp Lessons
- Daughters of Artemis and Daughters of Aphrodite
- Learning the Land
- The Ore of Aphrodite
- The Best Defense
- Blood for Aphrodite
- A Poet's Legacy
- Praxilla's Admirer
- Lyre Lyre
- Repairing the Lyre
- Praxilla's Legacy
- A Brother's Seduction
- Prodigal Son's Return
- Honouring the Dead
- Bloody Libation
- Dressing up for Charon
- Career Orientation
- Wounds of Days Gone By
- Moving On
- A Friend Worth Dying For
- Odyssey Into the Past
- Beware the Siren Call
- To Be Nobody
- Wine for the Swine
- Daddy's Home
- Demeter's Fire
- The Heir of Memories
- Finding Theras
- Three Symbols Entombed
- Agamemnon's Symbol
- Eteokles's Symbol
- Orion's Symbol
- One Really, Really Bad Day
- Righting a Wrong
- A Town in Need, Indeed
- A Horse, of Course
- Ajax on Fire
- The Blind Blacksmith
- Here Be Pirates
- There Can Be Only One
- Every Story Has an Ending
- Letter from Home
- Regrets
- Followers of Truth
- Family Values
- Defence of Samos
- Moving Forward
- Old Flames Burn Brighter
- Where We Left Off
- Runaway
- Unplanned Parenthood
- A Night in Tegea
- Sokrates' Trial
- A Sokratic Mess
- Finding One's Voice
- Persuasion Check
- Deposition Opposition
- You're Such a Sokratease
