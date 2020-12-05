Destiny 2 Dawning Armor 2020 Revealed! Bungie Gives A Sneak Peek To Its Fans 

Destiny 2 has been gaining a lot of popularity due to its incredible gaming interface and challenging missions. Apart from this, the game is also going to host the Dawning which is Bungie's annual holiday event. During this event, the developers will roll out new Armor sets to intrigue its player base. Nevertheless, this time, players got a sneak peek of the Dawning Armor Set. This is the reason why many players are wondering about the Dawning Armor 2020. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Destiny 2: Where Is The Lost Lament Abandoned Bunker? Know Details

Dawning Armor 2020 revealed in a charity event

Destiny 2 is one of the few games that has been a part of numerous charity events. However, this time in its charity campaign Game2Give, Bungie revealed the Dwaning Armor 2020. However, the revelation was only possible if the fans helped the organisation raise a certain number of funds which evidently happened.

Also Read | Destiny 2 PC Requirements: Is your system ready for the mythical space battles?

So, on December 2, 2020, the developers unveiled the upcoming Destiny 2 Dawning Armor 2020. While revealing, the organisation acknowledged the fact the first milestone of $250k has been hit. The Bungie Foundation's second annual Game2Give fundraising event aimed to help hospitalised children all around the United States of America.

Our first #Game2Give donation milestone of $250k has been hit!



Here's the first look at the Dawning 2020 Titan Universal Ornament Concept Art.



❤️ https://t.co/lQqm0ChIa7 pic.twitter.com/wpvzKADS1Z — Bungie (@Bungie) December 1, 2020

Also Read | Destiny 2: Cryptolith Lure glitch allows players to duplicate mods

As you can see in the tweet above, this Dawning Armor set is designed for Titans. Also, it is termed as a concept art so the actual might look a bit different and much better. However, the term "universal ornament" says that it can be applied to any armor piece. Apart from this, other armor sets such as the Warlock Armor set and the Hunters Armor set ornaments will be shared at the $500k and $750k milestones respectively. At $1 million, the community will get to see a new legendary weapon exclusive to the Dawning 2020 event. However, players who need to know more info can connect to the Bungie official Twitter handle, and can also go to Bungie.net to check the details about the annual Game2Give fundraising event.

Also Read | Destiny 2 makers disable Whiterhoard exotic grenade launcher