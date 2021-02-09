Edinburgh Castle Forza Horizon 4: Know About The Location And Price Of This Castle

Forza Horizon 4 is a racing game which came out in 2018. The developers and publishers of this game are Playground Games and Microsoft Studios respectively. It was first announced at Xbox's E3 2018 conference and then released on the 2nd of October 2018 for Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. The game was upgraded and released on Xbox Series X/S on 10 November 2020. Continue reading to find out where is Edinburgh castle in Forza Horizon 4.

Edinburgh Castle Forza Horizon 4

In Forza Horizon 4, a player house is a place where the players can access the Autoshow, Garage menu and Auction House. It is possible to obtain a house for free but a large majority of these houses will require to be purchased using in-game credits. There are up to thirteen houses and 12 of these are featured in the base game.

As players purchase a house, they receive several bonuses such as Super Wheelspins, apparel choices and a lot of other rewards. When inside their purchased property, they will also get the option to go into Forzavista mode to view their cars from various angles. Below listed are the houses along with their location, price and bonuses.

The Gables Broadway 0 CR Drone Mode

Sunflower Meadows Ambleside 200,000 CR Horizon Promo, Green Wellies, Super Wheelspin

Croftdale Farm Glen Rannoch 200,000 CR Sheep Horn, Super Wheelspin

Kingfisher Cottage Derwent Reservoir 350,000 CR Rubber Ducky Horn, Wheelspin

Thatch Corner East of Astmoor 500,000 CR "Are We There Yet?" Quickchat, 2 Super Wheelspins

Castleview Road Queensforth Golf Course 750,000 CR Red Velvet Blazer, 3 Super Wheelspins

The Huntsman's Lodge Lakehurst Forest 750,000 CR 3 Super Wheelspins, Unlock Skill Song

Derwent Mansion Derwent Water 1,500,000 CR Golden Tank Top, 5 Super Wheelspins

Fairlawn Manor The Great Ridge 2,000,000 CR Fast Travel Anywhere Perk, Silver Top Hat, 10 Super Wheelspins

Lake Lodge Mortimer Gardens 5,000,000 CR 0 CR (VIP) Double Forzathon Points, 5 Super Wheelspins

Bamburgh Castle East of Moorhead Wind Farm 10,000,000 CR Barn Find Rumor, 10 Super Wheelspins

Edinburgh Castle Edinburgh 15,000,000 CR Alfa Romeo P3, 10 Super Wheelspins

Master Builder's House* Lego Valley Horizon Festival 0 CR



