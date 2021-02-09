Pokemon Go Camerupt Best Moveset: Check Out The Best Moves Of This Volcano Pokemon

Camerupt is a Fire & Ground Pokémon which evolves from Numel. It is vulnerable to Water and Ground moves. Camerupt's strongest moveset is Ember & Overheat and it has a Max CP of 2,193. The Pokedex tells that Camerupt has a volcano inside its body. Magma of 18,000 degrees Fahrenheit courses through its body. Occasionally, the humps on this Pokemon's back erupt, spewing the superheated magma.

Also read | Weapons Not Leveling Up In Modern Warfare: How To Fix The Issue?

Pokemon Go Camerupt Best Moveset

Also read | How To Tame A Boar In Valheim? Where To Find Boars In Valheim?

Camerupt is a Fire and Ground-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2479, 194 attack, 136 defence and 172 stamina. The first time it was introduced in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). It is weak against Ground and Water-type moves. Camerupt is boosted by Sunny weather. Camerupt's best moves are Ember and Earth Power (12.61 DPS). Camerupt evolution comes from Numel by using 50 candy in Pokemon Go.

Camerupt Statistics

Base stats Attack - 194 Defence - 136 Stamina - 172

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 940 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,253 Level 30 Max wild - 1,880 Level 40 2,193

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,566 Level 35 (wild) - 2,036

Max HP Level 40 - 147

Size Height - 1.91 m Weight - 220 kg

Other Base capture rate - 20% Base flee rate - 6% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Camerupt Additional Statistics

Generation - Generation 3

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 6%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 1.9 m

Pokédex Weight - 220.0 kg

Bonus candy on capture - 2

Bonus Stardust on capture - 200

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

Pokemon Go Update - Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day celebration 2021

Date + Time Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features Munna and Musharna will be making their Pokémon GO debut! Munna will be appearing in the wild. Use an Unova Stone to evolve Munna into Musharna! The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Munna, and more. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Feebas! Evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gardevoir or a Gallade that knows Synchronise! The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee. The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids. One-star raids: Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, and Espurr. Three-star raids: Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola. Five-star raids: Latias and Latios Mega Raids: Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos. Complete event-exclusive Field Research to encounter Pokémon like Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Spinda with a heart pattern, and Alomomola, as well as earn other rewards. Complete the Valentine’s Day–themed Collection Challenge during the event by collecting Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Espeon, Umbreon, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Latias, Latios, and Alomomola to receive five Silver Pinap Berries, a Lucky Egg, and an Egg Incubator. Head on over to the Today View to track your progress! During the event, you can pick up a free one-time bundle in the shop featuring three Remote Raid Passes. Event-exclusive stickers will be available from Gifts. Be sure to get them while you can! New Munna-inspired avatar items will be available in the shop during and after this event.



Also read | Ninja Quits Fortnite Due To Unfair Sniping Attempts; Says, "I Don’t Play It Anymore"

Also read | How To Plant Seeds In Valheim? How To Build A Forge And Cultivator?