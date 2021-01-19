AC Odyssey Perseus Story: Follow This Brief Guide To Complete This Quest

Assassin's Creed Odyssey was released on October 2, 2018, and it is an action role-playing video game. It is developed by Ubisoft Quebec, published by Ubisoft and is the 11th major installment, 21st overall in the Assassin's Creed series. AC Odyssey is the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. Continue reading the article to know about the AC Odyssey story on Perseus.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Makers Release An Apology For Another Update Delay For Their Latest Release

AC Odyssey Perseus Story

Also read | How To Get Grefg Skin? Here's More About Upcoming Skin Releasing In Fortnite

The quest that a player will have to complete prior to starting this quest "A Treasury of Legends" is known as "Brothers in Arms". Here are the steps for completing the quest:

Objectives of A Treasury of Legends

1. Talk to the children about Perseus Hints: Tributes to Perseus are in the Temple of Dionysos Kolonata In the temple, you can find several items that will help you to tell a true story. These are Fishnet of Perseus, Wooden Debris from Argos, Gorgon Shield, Olympian Discus of Perseus, Sickle of Hermes and Statue of Zeus. You can tell any story but if you want the children to be happy, choose the following topics: Zeus visited a mortal woman as a golden shower. Perseus grew up under the care of a fisherman, Diktys. An evil ruler wants to marry Danae. Perseus goes on an impossible quest to stop him. Perseus must get a gorgon's head as a gift for King Polydektes. Perseus competes in games and accidentally kills Akrisios. The rewards that the players will get after successful completion of the game are: Rare XP, Rare Drachmae, Spartan Cuirass (Rare Torso)



AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta.

Also read | Bungie Halo Stats To Go Dark On February 9: Here's More About The Bungie Release

Also read | Pokemon Go Slaking: Know Slaking Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution, Counters & More