AC Odyssey Tides Of War: Check Out The Locations For The Codebooks Here

AC Odyssey is probably the best installment to the Assassins Creed Franchise. Players have been entranced with the excellent and verifiable precise antiquated Greece that has been made for AC Odyssey. Players invest a great deal of energy in this game as the campaign itself is more than 50 hours and in the event that the player is focusing on 100% finish, at that point they will wind up going through over 100 hours in the game as there is such a huge amount of activities to do in AC Odyssey. Players are curious about AC Odyssey Tides of War.

AC Odyssey Tides of War

This is one of the many quests that players will come across in AC Odyssey. The Tides of War quests tasks the players to find and destroy 4 codebooks made by an engineer. The Tides of War codebooks can be found in the Patrai and Achaia are, check out their locations below.

Code Book 1: In the Shipyard of Patrai one of the codebooks can be found on the top of the ship assembly structure

Code Book 2: The second codebook can also be found in one of the landlocked ships in the Shipyard of Patrai.

Code Book 3 and 4: These two codebooks are located on ships in the sea towards the north of Achaia, the players need to take the help of Ikaros to locate these ships and destroy them.

Where to find AC Odyssey Party Supplies?

There is a quest that players can pick from the board, board quests are timed and mainly consist of bounties. One of these quests will say party supplies, but it isn’t actually about a real party. This quest actually needs the players to step out in the Sea and hunt for Sharks. Sharks aren’t the easiest to find the game when they aren’t needed, they are visible the most, but when they are needed to be hunted, they somehow disappear.

There are two ways players can find these ‘party supplies’ in AC Odyssey. The obvious point is that the sharks are found in the water regions, but the question is where in these water regions can they be found. One of the most prominent locations is the underwater objectives. Underwater objectives are always swarmed with sharks and the players have to deal with them almost always while finding treasure underwater. The next way is scuttling ships and waiting for the sharks to come and devour the men swimming in the water. This method doesn’t work always, but players can try it out if they are having issues finding the sharks.

