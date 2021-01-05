AC Odyssey Star Crossed Lovers: Here Is A Brief Guide For This Mission

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment, and 21st overall, in the Assassin's Creed series and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows. Here's a guide on the quest Star Crossed Lovers.

Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Jan 2021: Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling?

AC Odyssey Star Crossed Lovers

Also read | GTA 6 Release Date: Is The Popular Rockstar Games Title Releasing In 2021?

Star-Crossed Lovers is the Ainigmata Ostraka puzzle that is located in the Alkidas Fort area. You can find this stone tablet is located in the Alkidas Fort, and this fort is situated near the east direction from the Petrified Valley. Just after you reach this fort, you can see the puzzle inside a room to the west of the compound.

Riddle clue: My lover lived in the Petrified Valley and I, in the Ancient Pearl. To Eresos I had to go in order to see my girl. But there was a sonorous crack halfway through, and blue was what I reaped. The wooden behemoth groaned and creaked, and at the bottom of the river, we began to sleep.

Star-Crossed Lovers riddle solution

In order to solve this riddle, you need to visit the mouth of the river which is right between the Ancient Pearl and Petrified Valley. There will be an island known as the island of Lesbos. To know if you are at the correct place, look for a shark-based alpha animal challenge which you can find in the main part of the river. Next, you need to find a boat and a broken wooden bridge next to it. Get into the water and you'll be able to see some broken pots. For the reward, you will get - boosted Crit Damage while in Full Health.

AC Odyssey Update 1.5.3 Patch Notes

[PC] Addressed an issue that resulted in crashes when entering Elysium with an RX 5700 (XT).

Addressed an issue that caused the “New Content” notification to pop-up regularly after claiming the Melaina mount.

Addressed an incorrect description for Legendary chest maps in the Spanish version of the game.

Content

Episode 3 Bloodline – Legacy of The First Blade Added in-game support for Bloodline.

Lost Tales Of Greece Added support for upcoming Lost Tales of Greece, coming in March and beyond.

Features & Improvements NEW – Added the New Game+ mode Players will be able to keep their current progression (Gear, Mounts, Spear upgrades, Ship upgrades, Abilities, Drachmae, Crafting Materials, etc.) when starting a New Game. To access New Game+, you'll need to have completed the Family Quest Line. NEW – Added Frames to Photo Mode Added a set of 10 frames to decorate your photos. NEW – Accessibility Update Alter backgrounds behind dialogues On: This will enable a background for subtitles and dialogue. Off: This will disable the background for subtitles and dialogue. Subtitles: This will enable a background for subtitles only. Change subtitle size



Also read | Jurassic World Evolution System Requirements To Experience Immersive Gaming

Also read | Dead By Daylight System Requirements For A Better User Experience