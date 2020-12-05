AC Odyssey The Delian League Location And How To Kill Each Of The Cultists

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC the Delian League and are trying to figure out how to kill its members in this challenge. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla the Delian League.

AC Odyssey the Delian League

AC Odyssey the Delian League members and how to defeat them:

Brison

Location: Attika

Recommended level: 19

Description: The players can catch the Cultists quickly only after completing "Snake in the Grass"

Rhexenor the Hand

Location: The player will encounter him in one of the quests that cannot be skipped

Recommended character level: Minimum 40.

Description: The players need to kill the Cultist during the A-musing Tale quest.

Iobates the Stoic

Location: Lemnos.

Recommended character level: Minimum 48.

Description: This Cultist hides in a tent and the players need to kill one of the mercenaries, Aigle and get the clue that takes them to Iobates.

Podarkes the Cruel

Location: Silver Islands

Recommended character level: 27.

Description: This Cultist happens to be the leader of the Silver Islands. The players will need to kill him only to find out that he was a member of the Cult of Kosmos.

Kodros the Bull

Location: Lesbos.

Recommended character level: Minimum 46.

Description: Players need to take part in the second-to-last fight on the arena in Messara. They need to defeat Titos (level 43) in order to get the clue that will help you locate Kodros.

Group leader - Kleon the Everyman

Location: The player will encounter him in one of the quests that cannot be skipped

Recommended character level: Minimum 40.

Description: The players need to face Kleon in one of the missions later on in the game.

More about Assassin's Creed

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions and a bonus quest.



In addition, Free Seasonal Content will also be available for all players, including events, new game modes, and much more! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 20, 2020

Apart from this, the makers have even released their new Assassins Creed game. It is called Assassin's Creed Valhalla and it has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

