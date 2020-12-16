How To Get Superb Texture In Destiny 2 During Dawning 2020 Event?

The Dawning 2020 event has finally kicked off in Destiny 2. As part of the event, the beloved holiday vendor, Eva Levante has also made a comeback to the game, allowing players to bake various confections and goodies for all the allies and non-playable characters in the game. Players are also looking for ways to farm Superb Texture in the game, however, they are unaware of how to actually get it. So, let us quickly show you how to get Superb Texture for the Dawning 2020 event in Destiny 2.

How to get Superb Texture in Destiny 2?

If you are looking to get Superb Texture in Destiny 2, all you need to do is kill all of your opponents using your Super abilities. The key is to go to those places where you can easily kill the opponents using the Super. Your best bet would be to go to the challenge area of Europa Eclipsed Zone to get the special buff. This will essentially improve the recharge rate of your ability and it will recharge a lot faster than it normally does. This will ultimately allow you to use the Super more often and get a lot more kills. Just land at this location and start getting the kills.

You can also go to the Blind Wells in the Dreaming City where you will find a lot of enemies. You will also find many players using their Super abilities and generating orbs of light. Nightfall Strikes is another great choice as it will also allow you to use your Super abilities to the maximum.

The Dawning 2020 event began on December 15, and it is set to run until January 5. This means you have enough time to participate in the challenges and reap the rewards. Players should note that the event is available for all users, even ones playing the Destiny 2: New Light version of the game.

Destiny 2 is now available across Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia platforms.

Image credits: Bungie