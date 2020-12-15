AC Odyssey Turning Tides Puzzle: Find Out The Solution To This Puzzle

In Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Turning Tides is the name of one of the Ainigmata Ostraka puzzles which can be found in the Sea Captain Dock and Argos Leader's House areas. As compared to many of the other puzzle quests in the game, this one is relatively easy. Here you will find the solution to it.

AC Odyssey Turning Tides

Riddle clue: If the seas are not to your favour, seek out a trident. The biggest one in Korinth, being held by the Statue of Poseidon. You will find me there on one of its prongs.

So according to this riddle clue, you will need to go back to Korinth and then look for a large bronze statue of Poseidon. It is going to be located at the northwestern tip. Just climb onto the top of his trident to get your reward. The reward here is - boosted Elemental Resistance.

The second puzzle which is also in this location is Sea Captain Dock Tablet. This can be found by going to the far east of the Kraneion Plains. Here you will see an area known as Sea Captain Dock. Keep looking for the ostraka on top of some long planks of wood. It will be a better idea to use your sneak skills here as the area is heavily guarded.

