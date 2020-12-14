How To Get Johnny Silverhands' Pistol And Car In Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out and it comes with a detailed story campaign. The video game offers extensive character customization options and tons of other exciting features. As part of the campaign, you can also unlock various items and rewards along your journey. Players can also get their hands on Johnny Silverhand’s iconic Malorian Arms 3516 pistol and his Porsche 911. It can be unlocked once you start progressing through the latter stages in the story and completed all the main jobs. Let us quickly show you how to get johnny silverhands' car and pistol in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get Johnny Silverhands' pistol?

If you are looking to get Johnny Silverhand’s Malorian Arms 3516 pistol and Porsche 911, you will need to complete a quest called “Chippin’ In”. Once you have unlocked this quest, you need to have Johnny speak with Rogue. You will receive a call from Rogue after which you will meet her at the Afterlife bar.

Meet her at the bar and complete and go through the quest until you run into find Greyson. You should note that Grayson is the one who has Johnny’s gun and he will be using it to kill you. He wouldn't pose much of a challenge, and you should be able to grab it with ease.

How to get Johnny Silverhands' car?

Once you have obtained Johnny Silverhands' pistol, you can also go on to acquire his prestigious car. All you need to do is make sure that you don't kill Grayson when you have a conversation with him. When you get the options on the screen, you need to select 'Got lucky today'. This is when he will hand you the keys to a nearby container where this vehicle has been kept. Take the keys and go to the container. You will now be taken through a console which eventually leads you to Porsche 911. You can immediately hop into the vehicle and take it for an adventures ride. Cyberpunk 2077 is now available across Windows PC, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia platforms.

