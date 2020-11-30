AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Get Huldufolk Armor Set In The Game

AC Valhalla is an RPG game that has been garnering massive popularity recently. Players will play as one of the Vikings and furthermore will employ their strong weapons. AC Valhalla has a ton of stuff spread over the guide that can be found either by finishing missions or find them in the open while investigating the wonderfully made universe of AC Valhalla. Many players have asked -- how to get Huldufolk armor set in AC Valhalla?

How to get Huldufolk armor set in AC Valhalla?

AC Valhalla has a ton of gear and armor to find throughout the game, but the AC Valhalla Huldufolk armor set isn’t available as the others. AC Valhalla has started microtransactions for their game and players can purchase full sets through these microtransactions. They need to purchase the AC Valhalla Huldufolk Armor Set for 1500 Helix Credits in the Valhalla Store. Players will receive a Gear Set, Weapon, Shield, Mount skin, and Raven skin with this purchase.

AC Valhalla Valkyrie Set

AC Valhalla has started microtransactions for their game and players can purchase full sets through these microtransactions. One of the fiercest and most courageous warriors of Norse Folklore was the Valkyrie and obtaining an armor set of the Valkyries can be extremely useful. Armor sets can be useful too; when a player wears everything from the one armor set, the stats of that set are boosted.

The armor sets can be associated with one of the three skill trees, Raven Skill Tree, Bear Skill Tree, or Wolf Skill Tree. These Armor sets can also be upgraded whenever at the Blacksmith and new rune slots can be added too. The Valkyrie set is associated with the bear skill tree and here are all the items the players will receive in this set:

Valkyrie Cloak

Valkyrie Helm

Valkyrie Leggings

Valkyrie Bracers

Valkyrie Armor

The Valkyrie set can be purchased for 2,000 Helix Credits, Players can purchase 2,300 Helix Credits for $20.

How to parry in AC Valhalla?

To parry attacks in AC Valhalla, the player needs to hold a weapon in their left hand. This weapon could be a small blade or a shield. The player needs to time the button LB or L1 correctly as soon as the enemy attacks to perform a successful AC Valhalla Parry. As soon as the parry is performed, the enemy is caught off guard and is vulnerable for a few seconds. This small-time frame is when the players can inflict the most damage.

