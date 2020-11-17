AC Valhalla CrackWatch: What Is The Current Crack Status Of The Game?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the biggest game releases from Ubisoft which marks the twelfth major instalment in the famed Assassin's Creed series. The action RPG is set in 873 AD at the height of the Viking Age and it packs tons of new content for fans of the franchise. However, a number of fans in the gaming community have also been wondering if there is a possibility of crack release now that the title has been out for almost a week.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About AC Valhalla Codex Pages Location

AC Valhalla CrackWatch

AC Valhalla uses Denuvo anti-tamper DRM protection, which has been deemed a powerful technology in the gaming industry. And while the gap between a game launch and the number of days it takes for a title to get cracked has certainly widened, there are still numerous instances of crack versions from hacker groups like CPY and EMPRESS. A number of these games have been equipped with the Denuvo DRM technology, meaning that hackers have finally found a way to bypass the latest protection system.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Rumors Of Leicester: Here's A Complete Guide To Help You

AC Valhalla crack status

According to CrackWatch, the game's current status has been set as 'Uncracked'. This means that the video game has not been cracked after being out for almost a week. However, as we have mentioned earlier, several Denuvo-protected has been cracked by various groups in the recent past only a few weeks after the release.

AC Valhalla was released on November 10, 2020. The video game is now available across various platforms, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About AC Valhalla Take Or Leave Resource Choice Impacts

*Please note that this article only intends to give an update on the AC Valhalla crack status and other legal information surrounding the title. We do not promote piracy nor have we included links to any kind of pirated content. As far as CrackWatch is concerned, the website states that it does not host any kind of illegal or pirated content on its pages and that it does not offer any links to illegal files.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Complete AC Valhalla A Cat's Footfall Quest

Image credits: Ubisoft