AC Valhalla Arrow Glitch: Find Out How To Fix This Arrow And Quiver Bug

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla there is a new bug which affects the player’s bow and arrows. This bug lowers down the number of arrows that the players can carry to 12. Even after making upgrades to the bow and arrow capacity, players are not able to carry more than 12 arrows due to this bug. Here are some of the temporary fixes that you can try out to fix this issue till Ubisoft releases a patch:

Go back to one of your temporary save states.

For the second way, go to Vinland and shoot all your arrows then unequip your bow.

Now travel to Ravensthorpe and buy all arrows and equip their bow again, doing this should fix the issue.

AC Valhalla Update Patch notes for 1.1.0

Added in-game support for the Settlement expansion and Yule Festival The Yule Festival is a time-limited event with several festivities to enjoy and rewards to obtain. To bring this and future festivals to life, you'll see the arrival of the revellers just east of the current settlement. We’ll provide more details about the Settlement expansion and the Yule Festival in our upcoming Yule Season Preview article. Stay tuned.

Miscellaneous Legendary animal trophies will now correctly appear in the Longhouse.

Balancing Tweaked the NPC power level behaviour. NPCs power will now be at a maximum difference of 51 below the player. NPCs that are 51 power below the player will be highlighted in green. World bosses will match the player's power level when the power exceeds the world bosses’ base level. (also applies to Alpha animals, Zealots) This change applies to all difficulties. Added loot-able chests to the Grand Magaester's hideout. Note: This hideout is only available from a very specific moment in the game. Spoilers. :) Addressed an issue where the Crit. Spark rune would not work when slotted into bows. Addressed an issue where wrong weapon stats were displayed for specific items. Royal Guard Viper Bow Death-Speaker The Mark of Sol Doppelhander Hundtoth



