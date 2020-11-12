AC Valhalla Asgard Guide: Follow These Steps To Reach Asgard In Valhalla

The players in AC Valhalla can get to Asgard by drinking a potion that is prepared by Valka the Seer. This is not going to be an option at the very beginning of the game. So the players will have to wait until they reach level 4 of their Settlement. This is exactly when Valka will make his appearance and join the ship. Continue reading to know how to get Asgard in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Asgard Guide

After you reach this settlement level and Valka joins the ship, he will use some herbs for preparing a hallucinogenic type of potion that will take you to Asgard upon drinking. This place of the Norse gods, Asgard will have its own storyline and is around 10 hours long in duration.

To be able to go to Asgard and leave as and when you please, you will need to have completed the first part of the storyline. One of the things that you need to make sure is to upgrade your gears and reach at least level 70 before heading to Asgard as it is a power 90 area. Once you reach Asgard and want to get back from there, all you need to do is hover over the eye emblem on the map and press X on PS4 or A on Xbox One to “Wake Up”.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



