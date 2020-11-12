AC Valhalla Asgard Guide: Follow These Steps To Reach Asgard In Valhalla

Quick links:
The players in AC Valhalla can get to Asgard by drinking a potion that is prepared by Valka the Seer. This is not going to be an option at the very beginning of the game. So the players will have to wait until they reach level 4 of their Settlement. This is exactly when Valka will make his appearance and join the ship. Continue reading to know how to get Asgard in AC Valhalla.
After you reach this settlement level and Valka joins the ship, he will use some herbs for preparing a hallucinogenic type of potion that will take you to Asgard upon drinking. This place of the Norse gods, Asgard will have its own storyline and is around 10 hours long in duration.
To be able to go to Asgard and leave as and when you please, you will need to have completed the first part of the storyline. One of the things that you need to make sure is to upgrade your gears and reach at least level 70 before heading to Asgard as it is a power 90 area. Once you reach Asgard and want to get back from there, all you need to do is hover over the eye emblem on the map and press X on PS4 or A on Xbox One to “Wake Up”.
