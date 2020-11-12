Last Updated:

AC Valhalla Asgard Guide: Follow These Steps To Reach Asgard In Valhalla

AC Valhalla players can reach Asgard by drinking a potion but it won't be available till they reach settlement level 4. Read on for a full guide.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
ac valhalla

The players in AC Valhalla can get to Asgard by drinking a potion that is prepared by Valka the Seer. This is not going to be an option at the very beginning of the game. So the players will have to wait until they reach level 4 of their Settlement. This is exactly when Valka will make his appearance and join the ship. Continue reading to know how to get Asgard in AC Valhalla.

Also read | AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Parry In The Game And Perfect Your Combat Skills

AC Valhalla Asgard Guide

Also read | AC Valhalla Rygafylke Guide; Know All About The Mystery Locations

After you reach this settlement level and Valka joins the ship, he will use some herbs for preparing a hallucinogenic type of potion that will take you to Asgard upon drinking. This place of the Norse gods, Asgard will have its own storyline and is around 10 hours long in duration.

To be able to go to Asgard and leave as and when you please, you will need to have completed the first part of the storyline. One of the things that you need to make sure is to upgrade your gears and reach at least level 70 before heading to Asgard as it is a power 90 area. Once you reach Asgard and want to get back from there, all you need to do is hover over the eye emblem on the map and press X on PS4 or A on Xbox One to “Wake Up”.

AC Valhalla Guide

  • Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke
    • Honor Bound
    • Family Matters
    • A Seer's Solace
    • The Prodigal Prince
    • Rude Awakening
    • A Cruel Destiny
    • Birthrights
    • The Seas of Fate
  • Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe
    • The Swan-Road Home
    • Settling Down
    • The Alliance Map
  • The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire
    • The Sons of Ragnar
    • Bartering
    • Rumors of Ledecestre
    • The Walls of Templebrough
    • Tilting the Balance
    • Heavy Is The Head
    • Hunted
    • Report on Ledecestrescire
  • The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire
    • The Great Scattered Army
    • Orphans of the Fens
    • Glory Regained
    • Razing Earnningstone
    • Unholy Father
    • Storming Ravensburg
    • The Stench of Treachery
    • An Island of Eels
    • Reporting on Grantebridgescire
  • Asgard Saga - Asgard
    • View Above All
    • Well-Traveled
    • Defensive Measures
    • Extended Family
    • Forging a Bond: Part 1
    • A Feline's Footfall
    • Taking Root
    • Forging a Bond: Part 2
    • The Big Finish
    • Binding Fate
  • Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim
    • Mistress of the Iron Wood
    • The Lost Cauldron
    • A Gift from the Past
    • A Feast to Remember
    • The Price of Wisdom

Also read | How To Get Hats In Among Us? Here's How To Get The New Christmas Hats For Free

Also read | AC Valhalla Barred Doors: Know How To Open Barred Door In Stavenger

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND