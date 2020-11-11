AC Valhalla Rygafylke Guide; Know All About The Mystery Locations

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the 12th major installment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series. It comes in the genre of action role-playing video game which is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. The game is released on all the major gaming platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows. Continue reading for a brief AC Valhalla guide.

Also read | Tekken 7 Tier List For Season 3: Check Out The Character Tier List

AC Valhalla Rygafylke Guide

Also read | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Ratings And Reviews For The Ubisoft Release

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players are coming across a new type of collectible known as the Mystery. The easiest region to find these collectibles is Rygjafylke. These are not in any specific order but three of the easy to find locations are mentioned below:

Mystery Location 1: Found close to the synchronization point to the right of the map. Here you will find a glowing blue orb. Spotting it on the mini-map is possible by just going close to that area.

Mystery Location 2: Near a small lake on the east side of Rygafylke, there will be a woman sitting and other women searching for something. This woman has lost her comb, and only the player can help her out.

Mystery Location 3: This is located high in the mountains near a waterfall. Here you will find someone known as the "Elk of Bloody Peaks." All you need to do is kill him.



AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



Also read | Halo 4 Release Date For PC; Know When Does Halo 4 Come Out On PC

Also read | Tekken 7 Guide: How To Unlock Characters In Tekken 7? Find Out