AC Valhalla Barred Doors: Know How To Open Barred Door In Stavenger

In AC Valhalla when doors are barred, most of the time it means that the player will have to find a window or some other type of opening that will give an option to see and shoot the lock with arrows. For this specific quest, the above-mentioned solution is not going to work. Instead, the player will have to climb the roof. Continue reading to know how to open a barred door in Stavenger.

Also read | Tekken 7 Tier List For Season 3: Check Out The Character Tier List

AC Valhalla Barred Doors

Also read | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Ratings And Reviews For The Ubisoft Release

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the players who are in their mission to track all of the Wealth in Rygjafylke are going to require to enter a house in the town of Stavanger. Upon reaching this house in the location, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla players will realise that the door to this house is actually barred from the other side which will prevent them from getting inside the house and collecting their prize. It is not that hard to get past this locked door in Stavanger. Follow the steps below:

Start by climbing onto the house.

From this elevated position, you will be able to encounter a structure that extends from the roof.

Some of the portions on its shortest sides are made from sticks.

These sticks can be broken down using melee attacks or even by using arrows.

Now you will have an entry point into the house.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



Also read | Halo 4 Release Date For PC; Know When Does Halo 4 Come Out On PC

Also read | Tekken 7 Guide: How To Unlock Characters In Tekken 7? Find Out