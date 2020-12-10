AC Valhalla Beast Of The Hills Location: Learn How To Find The Beast Of The Hills Here

AC Valhalla is a game for the players that want to get lost in a different world. They have created a world inspired by Norse Folklore and the players get to step in the hefty boots of brave Viking. During the journey, the players will also be accustomed to their Assassin roots. Players will have many quests and jobs to complete in the game to earn rewards and progress in the game. Many have asked how to find the beast of the hills in AC Valhalla.

How to find the beast of the hills in AC Valhalla?

AC Valhalla has many legendary beasts that players can hunt to collect special bonuses. The beast of the hills in AC Valhalla is a Legendary bear. AC Valhalla Beast of the Hills location is in Sciropescire and it can be found in the Uriconium Ruins of this region. The AC Valhalla beast of the hills location is a little tricky as there is a hidden way that leads the player to the Legendary Bear.

The players will have to look for a door built into the cliff. Through this door, they need to go ahead until they see a hole they can get out from. This will give them access to Uriconium Ruins and place them directly against the Beast of the Hills.

AC Valhalla Sciropescire mysteries location

AC Valhalla is a massive game with a staggering 233 mysteries in total. 14 of these are Sciropescire mysteries. Mysteries can include Cairns, Offering Altars, Flytings, Treasures of Britain, World Events, Legendary Animals, Lost Drengrs, Daughters of Lerion, Animus Anomalies, Fly Agarics, Standing Stones. Mysteries are marked with a blue icon on the map and are considered as side quests. Here are all the AC Valhalla Sciropescire mysteries locations:

Lamb Chops World Event: In the north part of the region along the river

Paolo’s Dream World Event: Towards the west of the lake

Ove the Scarred Flyting: In Quatford

Beast of the hills Legendary Animal: Underground area west of Uriconium

Offering Alter: West of the beast of Hills location

Standing Stones: Can be found at Mycel Fold

The Puppeteer World Event: Found in Wenlocan Abbey

Bewitched World Event: Towards the Southeast of Wesberie

Otta, The Son of Slugga World Event: Towards the west of Lyftmere’s Pond

Miracle World Event: Found at the South of Dudmastun Lake

Cairn: Found at the South of Dudmastun Lake

Fly Agaric: Found at the Southwest of Dudmastun Lake

King of the Hill World Event: Towards the Southwest of Dhustone Quarry

