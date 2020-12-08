AC Valhalla: How To Get Petuaria Ruins Book And Key Guide; Learn The Location Here

AC Valhalla players have their hands tied immersed in so much content provided by the developers. AC Valhalla is a massive game, the sheer size of the map is much bigger than so many other games combined. In this huge area, players have so many things to collect, hunt, find, destroy, etc. Players that are going for 100% completion will have to collect all the items spread across the gigantic map of AC Valhalla. Many have asked about How to get Petuaria ruins book and key.

How to get Petuaria ruins book and key in AC Valhalla?

The game has many books of knowledge spread across the map. These books of knowledge grant players special abilities and some of them help players to upgrade those special abilities. The Petuaria Book Of Knowledge provides the player with the Poisonous Powder Trap ability. Here’s where the players can find the AC Valhalla Petuaria Ruins book and key:

The AC Valhalla Petuaria Ruins Book and key is located behind a barred door

Players will have to pick up an oil jar and head towards the stone wall side

Here they will find a small crevice under the wall which they can enter

Once they are inside they need to get on the ledge on the right and throw the oil jar

Then the players will enter a room which will have the Petuaria Book of Knowledge

AC Valhalla Map for Skill Tree

Ubisoft has designed a complex and intricate AC Valhalla Skill Treemap. The AC Valhalla map for skills hasn’t been designed like any normal RPG, they have created a huge map of skills for the players. The player starts out from the center of the map. The AC Valhalla Skill treemap has 3 pegs, Melee, Ranged, and Stealth. Players get 2 skill points every time they level up and can spend these skill points to progress further in the skill treemap.

The player can use this skill treemap to design their own playstyle for AC Valhalla. If the player wants to play the silent assassin, then spending more on stealth and range skills will be helpful. If the player wishes to all-out attack every time then spending their skill points for melee attacks is advisable.

Upgrading the skills will also increase the overall power meter of the player. With the help of this power meter, the player can understand which enemies are easier to defeat and which enemies they are going to have a tough time with.

There are two things to upgrade in the skill treemap. Players can upgrade the nodes. The nodes provide smaller upgrades to already existing skills and cost less. Players can upgrade their main skills. These skills cost more skill points but also provide the player with new attacks and moves to use against their enemies.

Players can use this skill tree to create a player build that suits their playstyle. Creating the right player build can turn out to be absolutely lethal for the enemies and can help the player progress in the game faster. Players need to observe and understand how they take on enemies in the game and create the build according to their own playstyle for it to be the most effective.

