AC Valhalla Linforda Location: Learn About Linforda Location In This AC Valhalla Guide

AC Valhalla has many iconic characters in the game. Some of these characters players will have to find, some of them will cross paths with the player through their journey, and some of these characters will aid the player from the very start. These characters have been created for the players to form an emotional connection with them. Some of them have been made to instigate feelings of anger and rage. Many of them have been created for the sole purpose of providing quests for the players. Players have asked for AC Valhalla Linforda Location.

Also read: AC Valhalla How To Beat Fenrir Guide; Learn How To Take This Foe On Here

Also read: AC Valhalla: How To Get Petuaria Ruins Book And Key Guide; Learn The Location Here

AC Valhalla Linforda Location

Linforda location in AC Valhalla is where the players will find Sigurd and start the Pilgrimage to St. Albanes. Linforda location is in Oxeneforscire, towards the eastern side, near the northern portion of the Great Ouse river. Here the players will have to Talk to Sigurd to initiate a cut scene. After the cut scene, the players will be directed to save Fulke from the Church. Finding and saving Fulke will conclude this quest.

AC Valhalla Indre Holm Treasure

Asgard has a total of 30 wealth chests spread out and each of these contains a Ymir Tear Stone. Most of these are fairly easy to find and loot, but 2 of them which are a part of Indre Holm Wealth can be cumbersome to find. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Indre Holm Treasure:

The First Indre Holm Wealth can be found towards the north of the island. Players have to look for a wooden panel floating in the water and swim towards it. They will find an access point near this panel, with a wooden barrier blocking their way. Players need to break this wooden barrier with melee attacks and venture further into the tunnel. Once they come out of the tunnel they will be greeted with a puzzle they need to solve. This puzzle is filled with beams and dials and the players have to point the beams at the dials to solve the puzzle and breakthrough one last barrier to obtain the Indre Holm Wealth.

The Second AC Valhalla Indre Holm Treasure has a requirement. This treasure is locked behind a gate. This gate can only be opened by completing a quest in Asgard. This quest is called ‘The Big Finish’ and after completing this quest the gate will open giving the players access to the second Indre Holm Wealth.

Collecting all the AC Valhalla Indre Holm Wealth will take the players one step closer to collecting all the wealth in Asgard. Collecting all the Wealth in Asgard will reward the player with 5 skill points that they can use to upgrade their characters. Players will also have 30 Ymir Tear Stone after collecting all the Asgard Wealth. Players can present these 30 Ymir Tear Stones at an offering Altar to solve one of the mysteries in the game. Completing this will take the players an inch closer to 100% completion.

Also read: AC Valhalla Potential At Its Peak Riddle Solution And More Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn About The Oil Clues In The Game