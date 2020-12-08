AC Valhalla Potential At Its Peak Riddle Solution And More Here

AC Valhalla has been in stores for a while now and it has made a name for itself. Players are flocking to this game like bees towards honey. The Norse Folklore, Action-RPG combination is loved by all and players spend hours on end in this game. The campaign itself is a massive journey and players will end up spending more than 50 hours just trying to complete the main campaign of the game. But between all this, players are wondering about AC Valhalla Potential at its peak

AC Valhalla Potential at its peak quest

Potential at its Peak in AC Valhalla is the riddle that starts the Taking Root Quest. This riddle explains to the player where they can find the seed that will take the root of the mountain and how they can grow this seed. Here’s how to complete Potential at its Peak riddle in AC Valhalla:

Firstly the players will have to climb the tallest mountain in Asgard, this is towards the south and has a synchronization point on the top, so it is difficult to miss.

The players will need to reach the synchronization point and take the leap of faith into the haystack from there.

Once they’ve reached below, they will need to use the raven right with the help of L3 to find out the location of the seed.

The seed will be located near the haystack only, but players will have to ‘warm it up’ before they can interact with it.

To ‘warm it up’ players will have to burn the haystack and that will provide enough heat to the seed to interact with it

Now the players will have to throw the seed into a nearby pond. Throwing it inside will let it grow into a mountain’s root.

After it has grown into a mountain’s root, players need to collect it and return it to Ivaldi to finish the quest.

AC Valhalla Bullhead Location

AC Valhalla has created a complex flora and fauna ecosystem for the game. Players can hunt and befriend different types of animals in the game. One of the fishes the players need to hunt to complete a shrine mission is the bullhead. Fishes and other animals are found according to regions, so scavenging all over the map, looking through every water body will eventually lead the player to the bullhead, but it will be a cumbersome task. Fortunately, AC Valhalla Bullhead Location has been found.

Surprisingly the bullhead fish is found near the home base of Eivor. These are fishes without fins and the players can hunt them with a bow and arrow. The player will need a fishing hut to hunt for the bullhead. Players should use their Odin Vision to aid them in hunting the Bullhead.

