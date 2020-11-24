AC Valhalla Bloody Path To Peace: Follow This Guide To Complete The Quest

After completing the two quests known as "The Supply Line" and "Ransacking Wenlocan", you will be introduced with this mission. The starting of this quest is at the teal objective marker that is northeast of the Wesberie location on the map. Once you arrive at this place, just talk to Ivarr to start the quest. In this bloody path to peace quest, the players will have to carry Ceolbert back to Webserie safely.
AC Valhalla Bloody Path to Peace Location
Players will get this challenge at the end of the two quests which come under the Sciropescire story arc. Here you will go through a boss fight, after which you will need to find Ceolbert and carry him somewhere else. Follow the steps mentioned below:
- Talk to the guards and they will give you clues to his location.
- Next, you will have to head to the area and search the cave
- Once you find Ceolbert, you will notice that he is hurt and now you need to carry him to Wesberie.
- The quest is considered hard as it is not possible to jump or climb while carrying someone on your back.
- With Ceolbert on your shoulder, just vault over the obstacle in the doorway (right where you came in)
- Turn left and follow the wall
- You will be able to find another doorway which will lead to a ramp.
- There will be a sloping ledge on the right side of the passageway.
- Make use of it and jump across to the doorway ahead.
- Once you make it across, there will be another doorway, but you can't use it as Ceolbert won't be able to fit in. So see towards your right.
- There is another ledge here
- Use it to get into the next room.
- Drop down from here
- Go under the crawl space at the far end
- Use the small stone ramp
- Now you will be able to see the entrance to the cave ahead.
- Finally you will be outside and you can mount up and take Ceolbert to Wesberie.
