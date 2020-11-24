AC Valhalla Bloody Path To Peace: Follow This Guide To Complete The Quest

After completing the two quests known as "The Supply Line" and "Ransacking Wenlocan", you will be introduced with this mission. The starting of this quest is at the teal objective marker that is northeast of the Wesberie location on the map. Once you arrive at this place, just talk to Ivarr to start the quest. In this bloody path to peace quest, the players will have to carry Ceolbert back to Webserie safely.

Also read | AC Valhalla Guide: Here's How To Find The Hidden Ones Armour Location

AC Valhalla Bloody Path to Peace Location

Also read | Kohl's PS5 Status: Is The Retailer Cancelling All The PlayStation 5 Orders?

Players will get this challenge at the end of the two quests which come under the Sciropescire story arc. Here you will go through a boss fight, after which you will need to find Ceolbert and carry him somewhere else. Follow the steps mentioned below:

Talk to the guards and they will give you clues to his location.

Next, you will have to head to the area and search the cave

Once you find Ceolbert, you will notice that he is hurt and now you need to carry him to Wesberie.

The quest is considered hard as it is not possible to jump or climb while carrying someone on your back.

With Ceolbert on your shoulder, just vault over the obstacle in the doorway (right where you came in)

Turn left and follow the wall

You will be able to find another doorway which will lead to a ramp.

There will be a sloping ledge on the right side of the passageway.

Make use of it and jump across to the doorway ahead.

Once you make it across, there will be another doorway, but you can't use it as Ceolbert won't be able to fit in. So see towards your right.

There is another ledge here

Use it to get into the next room.

Drop down from here

Go under the crawl space at the far end

Use the small stone ramp

Now you will be able to see the entrance to the cave ahead.

Finally you will be outside and you can mount up and take Ceolbert to Wesberie.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



Also read | Demon's Souls Gold Coin Glitch: Learn How To Do The Luck Glitch

Also read | COD Cold War UI Error 10002: Here's How To Fix The Problem!