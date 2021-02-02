AC Valhalla Borghild: Here Is A Guide To The Aleswife's Bane Flyting Quest

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes under the game category of an action role-playing video game that is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Valhalla is the twelfth major installment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series. It is also the successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. This article will serve as a guide for Borghild the Aleswife's Bane Flyting and Borghild can be found in the town of Picheringa, Eurvicscire.
AC Valhalla Borghild
Borghild the Aleswife's Bane Flyting Answers
- "Your face is a wreck, you're a blight on the Norse." - Your face brings to mind the arse-end of a horse!.
- "You're a pig-headed, ugly, excuse for a Dane." - Now to look upon you leaves both my eyes in pain.
- "I'm a champion, a winner, I'll claim the top prize!" - You've drunk far too much ale, now, you're just telling lies.
AC Valhalla Guide
- Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.
- Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.
- The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire
- The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire
- Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.
- Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.
AC Valhalla Update
- Ubisoft Connect Achievements Are Here
- Added in-game support for Ubisoft Connect achievements to the game.
- Unlock conditions for Quest-related or not-repeatable achievements:
- Achievements where unlock conditions have been met will pop when the player completes a new quest.
- Unlock conditions for Countable/repeatable achievements:
- Achievements will pop whenever the player performs an achievement-related action past the unlock condition.
- Miscellaneous
- The Animus Pulse will now highlight dead bodies for necessary situations only.
- Enemies can no longer be auto looted using the Throw Weapons perk.
- Tweaked AI detection when using disguise while dodging or while being in-air.
- Added a reward to the Death Stranding homage.
- Quivers and rations will now refill when upgrading them while they are depleted.
- White dots hinting at rations/adrenaline/arrow loot beyond interaction range will no longer be displayed when the player has max quantity already.
- Players will now be able to use "Wake up" at any time while in Asgard. Previously you had to complete the first quest.
- Daily quests will now reset whenever the game detects that it's not possible to continue or restart the quest. The quest may then be reactivated at the informer.
- Added Text-to-speech to letters found in-game.
- Added previews to colour-blind and subtitle options.
- Balancing
- Tweaked damage dealt and received values for the Lost Wolf boss encounter to reduce friction when playing on Drengr difficulty.
- Rebalanced initial damage dealt with Harpoon Impalement Lvl 1 / 2.
