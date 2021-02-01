Genshin Impact Royal Longsword: Check Out This Genshin Impact Sword

Genshin Impact has created a massive player base. They have managed to accomplish that by putting in various hard to leave elements. One of the USPs of Genshin Impact is that one account can be used across all platforms, so players can carry over their progressions from their consoles to other devices just by using their Paimon Account. Genshin Impact also has a huge number of characters and weapons that players love to dwell in. Many have asked more about Genshin Impact Royal Longsword.

Genshin Impact Royal Longsword

The Royal Longsword is one of the great and mighty swords available in Genshin Impact. The description for the Royal Longsword reads, "An old longsword that belonged to the erstwhile rulers of Mondstadt. Exquisitely crafted, the carvings and embellishments testify to the stature of its owner". Check out the stats for Genshin Impact Royal Longsword below:

Base Damage: 42 DMG

Type: Sword

Ability: Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT hit removes all stacks.

Rarity: 4-star

Genshin Impact Nine Pillars of Peace Bolai

There are Nine Pillars of Peace that tower over barren plains in Genshin Impact. Players have been wondering if these pillars hold any mystery within them. Here’s how you can solve the Nine Pillars of Peace Bolai quest in Genshin Impact:

To activate the quest, interact with the stone pillar at the middle of the Ciujue Slope in Liyue

Start collecting all Stone of Remembrance

These are obtained by making offerings to the Statues of The Seven in Liyue

Now the player has to collect all the Geoculus to increase the Geo Statues Level to 10

Now the player has to climb each of the nine pillars one by one and insert the stones

The players will fall every time when they insert a stone into the pillar.

The players need to be aware of their surroundings as some enemies might spawn under the pillars in order to ambush the player.

Enter the Ruins door

Here the player has to get into an intense battle with a Ruin Guard, Then Geovishap Hatchlings and finally the Ruin Hunter.

After defeating all enemies the player can go on looting all the chests, The player will find a luxurious chest, a precious chest, and a Royal Flora inside. Royal Flora is a 5-star artifact.

Now the players have two choices with the Dull ring they have found. They can either talk to Bolai at Liyue Harbor and sell the ring for 180K mora plus some add ons, or they can talk to Lilang and sell the ring for 200K. There is a third choice where the player can just decide to keep the rings for themselves.

The recommended level for the players is 50 for this quest and the quest does not end until the ring is sold to one of the buyers.

