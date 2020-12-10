AC Valhalla Brewing Storm Quest: Outcome To The Two Choices You Can Make

Just like many of the other quests in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the players will need to decide whether they should give Dag (Eivor's companion) his axe or deny it. This is one of the major decisions that a player will have to make as it changes the outcome of the main storyline completely. Continue reading to find out about the best choice that you should be making for this quest.

Should you Kill Dag in AC Valhalla?

By the time the quest of AC Valhalla fight day comes, most players will already be annoyed with Dag as he has been that way with Eivor from the very start. He has always tried to question the authority of Eivor from the start as well. So it shouldn't be a surprise that you will have to fight him during this quest of Brewing Storm.

At the end of the boss fight, you will get two choices: Give Dag his axe: This will allow Dag to enter Valhalla. Deny giving Dag his axe: This will not allow him entry to Valhalla. This is also considered a very low move as per the Viking standards (or by any warrior standards)

The best choice here would be to hand over Dag his axe. If you don't, it will change the ending of the game and you won't get the true ending for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. If you don't care what ending you get, choose whichever option you like.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

