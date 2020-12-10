AC Valhalla Thor Flyting: Learn How To Win The Battle Of Words Against The God Of Thunder

AC Valhalla is doing very well, its player base is developing constantly. AC Valhalla is the most recent portion of the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. It has an action RPG set with Norse Folklore as the foundation for the game. The designers have made an enormous and very lovely world for AC Valhalla which will hypnotize the players. This world has a gigantic scope of journeys, fortunes, and secrets that players can endeavor to open. Many players are wondering about AC Valhalla Thor Flyting.

Also read: AC Valhalla Potential At Its Peak Riddle Solution And More Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Complete AC Valhalla Mistress Of The Iron Wood Quest

AC Valhalla Thor flyting

Flytings are an unconventional concept added to the Assassins Creed franchise. These are basically rap battles, more like the battle of the words. Players will come across situations where they have to have a battle against certain characters through words alone and these are called Flytings. This rap battle culture existed between the Vikings and Ubisoft has managed to add this to AC Valhalla. Flytings are marked on the map with an icon of a jester’s face.

The Players will come across many flytings during the game. One of these will be against the God of Thunder, Thor. Thor Flyting can be tough to win as the God is good with his words, players will have to be smart with the responses they choose to outwit Thor. Here are all the responses needed to win Thor Flyting in AC Valhalla:

Thor: "Come and flyt me, All-Father, it's time to perform. I'm the ruler of thunder, you're caught in the storm. Cross the water and meet me, I'll show you my might. "

Eivor’s Response: O beware what you ask for, I'll finish the fight.

Thor: "I've slain giants and monsters, I'm endlessly brave. I'm adored by the masses from warrior to slave. You are the worst of the Aesir, a coddled old clod.

Eivor’s Response: I'm as wise as an owl, you're a fool of a god.

Thor: "Shame serves as your shadow wherever you roam. Your failure's the point, and I'll hammer it home; You're a simpering graybeard, who'll soon meet his end."

Eivor’s Response: Well, your victory's not what my visions portend.

Thor is pretty good at the flyting business, but the players can get the best of him by choosing these responses for Eivor. After winning the Thor Flyting, the God of Thunder will be enraged and will warn the players that he will crush them the next time.

Also read: AC Valhalla: How To Get Petuaria Ruins Book And Key Guide; Learn The Location Here

Also read: AC Valhalla How To Beat Fenrir Guide; Learn How To Take This Foe On Here