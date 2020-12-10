AC Valhalla Tionontaté Ken: Learn How To Solve This Standing Stone Puzzle In AC Valhalla

AC Valhalla will keep the players busy for hours at a time. The level of immersion is high in AC Valhalla as there is so much to do in the game. The sheer size of the game is massive. Players will have enriching quests to complete, valuable treasures to find and enticing mysteries to solve if that’s not enough the game also has some fancy puzzles that players can attempt to solve. Players have been asking about the AC Valhalla Tionontaté ken Puzzle.

AC Valhalla Tionontaté Ken Puzzle

The Tionontaté Ken Puzzle can be found in the Vinland region of AC Valhalla. Tionontaté Ken is a standing stone puzzle and the players have to form the symbol found in a central rock with all the other standing stones from a specific angle. Here’s how to solve the AC Valhalla Tionotate Ken Puzzle:

The players will have to go to a small rock in the center of the Tionotate Ken

This rock will contain a symbol on the top that players need to memorize

Now the player should move back and switch on their Odin Sight by holding R3 on their controller

This will emit a blue pulse from the player and make the marks on Tionotate Ken visible

Now the player just needs to keep moving the frame and Eivor until all the marks align to make the symbol on the stone in the center.

To solve this particular puzzle the players will have to move too of the moveable rocks away as they will obstruct the pattern

Then the players should look down towards the stones they have moved with Odin sight and the puzzle should be solved.

The player will receive XP and solve one of the Vinland mysteries by solving this puzzle.

AC Valhalla Offchurch gear

Players will come across the Offchurch location fairly early in the game. It is in one of the first areas the players will come across. Offchurch has a lot of loot for the players to find. This loot includes a carbon ingot, Fyrd Spear, and Focus of the Nornir book of knowledge. There is one item still left to loot here and it is hidden behind an unbreakable door. This is the Offchurch gear location and the players need to complete a mission before they can access this area.

To access this area the players will have to complete Tilting the Balance Quest. In this quest, the players will be hunting King Burgred. King Burgred will try to hide from the players behind the same door the AC Valhalla Offchurch Gear is located. The players can now open this door and access this Offchurch Gear Location by siphoning a key off one of the guards.

The AC Valhalla Offchurch Gear is a Sepulcher Axe. This weapon is very handy while inflicting heavy attacks to the enemies.

