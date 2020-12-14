AC Valhalla Overdesign II Trophy: Learn How To Get This Trophy In Game

AC Valhalla has been in the stores for some time now and has made an enormous player base. The game permits the player to play the role of a Courageous Viking prepared to loot England. It is an Action-RPG with an entrancing Norse Folklore based open world. AC Valhalla is a massive game and completing the game 100% and going for the platinum trophy would take up a considerable amount of time. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla Overdesign II Trophy.

AC Valhalla Overdesign II Trophy

Overdesign II trophy is one of the many trophies the players need to collect to obtain the platinum AC Valhalla trophy. To earn the Overdesign II Trophy the players need to kill 3 Hard-difficulty enemies without breaking their shields in a combat situation.

AC Valhalla scorched paper

Players in Ac Valhalla will be trying to find all types of wealth in the game. One of these is an ingot lying in the Mountains of Fornburg. To find this wealth the players will need the help of the scorched paper, as it contains a riddle that helps find this treasure. Follow this scorched paper walkthrough to find the wealth hidden in the Mountains of Fornburg.

First, the players need to leave on an expedition to climb the mountains towards the west of the town.

Towards the top of the mountain, the players will find a remote and alone hut, with nothing surrounding it.

Players will not be able to enter the house through the front door as it has been barred by some shelves.

They will have to go around the house and find an open door on the side of the house.

Once inside the house, the player will find the scorched paper sitting on their right.

The scorched paper riddle reads, “Those Fools from Fornburg said I was mad, but they will fall before Kjotve’s Blade! My hoard is hidden and safe. Ha! They will have to walk through fire to get it!”

So the note hints at how to complete the challenge in this Mountain hut.

There is a wooden wall, blocking the movement of the shelves

This wooden wall can be exploded by throwing a torch over it as it contains a whole lot of explosive materials at the back.

Now as the shelves have free movement, players should go back to the front of the house and move the shelves towards the back to find a yellow feather

Then they have to push the shelves towards the front to find the chest that consists of the Carbon Ingot they are looking for.

