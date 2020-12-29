AC Valhalla: Should You Spare Or Kill Leofrith? Know The Consequences

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was recently launched on November 10, 2020, and it is one of the big game releases of the year. Developed by Ubisoft, this wonderful game comes with several mysteries and interesting interfaces. However, it seems that many gamers are wondering about a big mystery around a choice where they have to choose between sparing or killing Leofrith in the game. If you have been wondering about whether to spare or kill Leofrith in AC Valhalla, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Should you spare or kill Leofrith in AC Valhalla?

The Vikings culture makes Assassin's Creed Valhalla more interesting as it adds the spice the game needed. The game also allows you to make important choices which affect the story as to how the game will proceed, but this time it is about Leofirth's life. It all happens after King Ceolwulf's coronation in which the Mercian soldiers are attacking Repton and you have to find Ceolbert.

However, as soon as you find him, you see that he has been trapped by Leofrith. Now, you have to fight him down until you defeat him. But, the main problem arises after you defeat him. You are asked to choose whether you want to spare or kill Leofrith in AC Valhalla. It is surely a major choice to make because killing him will end his terror and sparing him may bring more challenges ahead. Nevertheless, many pro players and several gamers have suggested sparing Leofrith's life in the game.

The reason behind sparing Leofrith in AC Valhalla is that a Viking always repays the debts whether good or bad. Once you have sparred him, he will notify you about the location of a secret document. This AC Valhalla Leofrith decision will be fruitful as he will write Eivor's name on a piece of paper and leave it in a drop location for the Order of the Ancients zealots to find, so if you chose to kill him, the zealots will know your name and will be on their way to kill you.

