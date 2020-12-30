AC Valhalla Cavern Of Trails Details: Cent Treasure Of Britain Guide

The action-RPG AC Valhalla by Ubisoft is one of the best games in the market which was released on November 10, 2020. The game represents a unique background of the Vikings culture with various characters, enemies and interfaces in the game. The players also get a chance to be a Viking themselves with several mysteries and crucial RPG elements fulfilling the need for thrill and adventure. However, currently, players are wondering about AC Valhalla Cavern of Trails and how to complete it. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Valhalla Cavern of Trails details

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is full of tasks and missions, and players are having a hard time completing The Cavern of Trials. As many not know, it is where one of the Treasures of Britain lies, and you will have to find a series of keys to complete the mission. However, as there is no short cut, here is a simple AC Valhalla guide for The Cavern of Trials task, follow the instructions given below to obtain all the keys -

How to obtain all the keys in AC Valhalla Cavern of Trails quest?

Go to the coast of Cent - This is the first thing you need to do to complete the quest. You will be able to spot the location of The Cavern of Trials along the coast of Cent. the coast can be found at the bottom right corner of the map. Once there, go to the outcropping on the coast, and you will find your required location.

