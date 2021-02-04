AC Valhalla Petra: Check Out The AC Valhalla Petra Romance Guide

AC Valhalla is a game for players who want to get lost in a different world. They have created a world inspired by Norse Folklore and the players get to step in the hefty boots of brave Viking. During the journey, the players will also be accustomed to their Assassin roots. They will have many quests and jobs to complete in the game to earn rewards and progress in the game. Many players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Petra.

Also read: AC Valhalla Mushroom Fire: Learn How To Complete The Mushroom Fire Puzzle Here

Also read: AC Valhalla On Borrowed Time: Check Out How To Complete The On Borrowed Time Quest

AC Valhalla Petra

AC Valhalla has many rich and deep characters in the game. Eivor will come across many such characters during the expansive excursion. Petra is one of the characters the players will come across earlier on in the game. When the player builds their first hunting hut in a settlement, they have their first interaction with Petra. Petra is also one of the romance options for Eivor.

AC Valhalla Petra Romance Guide

Players will come across many characters in their journey that they can have romantic situations with. These characters are of male and female genders and players can choose either gender for this romance feature. Petra is one of many of these characters, check out the AC Valhalla Petra romance guide below to learn more:

After building a settlement players can take Petra on a date. This date will take place at a hunting range where Eivor and Petra will compete

After the date, Petra will reveal her feeling towards Eivor and the player can lean in for this kiss.

The player can then interact with Petra in Eivors room and sleep with her.

Here are the options that players will receive during their interaction with Petra:

Go on a date with Petra

Kiss Petra.

Sleep with Petra.

Break up with Petra

AC Valhalla Randvi Romance Guide

AC Valhalla is an all-out RPG, which really focuses on character development. The character development process includes the common leveling up and story development of the character, but it also includes romance options that players can pursue in the game. One of the romance options that players have been inquisitive about is Sigurd’s Wife Randvi. This AC Valhalla Romance guide will help the players know the options they have during this encounter. Check out the AC Valhalla Romance Guide for Randvi:

When faced with an Encounter with Randvi, the players will have 3 choices with different consequences in the game.

I feel the same way: Eivor tells Randvi that they feel the same about them and go forward with the hookup. Sigurd finds about their hookup later in the game and isn’t the happiest about this news. This will have a negative ending towards the game.

Now is not the right time: Eivor will confess their feelings for Randvi, but advise her that this isn’t the time to rush into anything and they should wait until the time is right.

I care for you as a friend: Eivor will calmly and politely reject Randvi’s approach towards them and let her know that they really care for her and value her but just as a friend.

Also read: AC Valhalla An Uncommon Proposition: Learn How To Complete This AC Valhalla Quest Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Of Blood And Gods: Here Is A Brief Guide For This Boss Quest