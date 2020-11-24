AC Valhalla Cent Mysteries: Follow This Guide To Find All The Cent Mysteries

In AC Valhalla aside from the main story quests that the players have to go through, there are a lot of other side quests and Mystery Locations spread throughout the different lands and regions of the game. One of the regions is known as Cent Territory and the main storyline also revolves around this location. Here the players can interact with the characters and in return they will get skill points, collectibles, treasures, and a lot more. Continue reading to know all about the AC Valhalla cent mysteries.
AC Valhalla Cent Mysteries Guide
Below mentioned are all the mysteries that the players will be able to find in Cent.
- World Event - This takes place on the north-west side of Cent (East of Lunden). The location is on the right side of the Lolingestone Bandit Camp.
- Red in Tooth and Claw
- The Pardoner’s Tale
- Madness of the Stones
- Pig of Prophecy
- The Lighthouse Twins
- The Sky Thief
- Winifred
- Treasure of Britain - This part leads to rare ancient artifacts that are forged from some mysterious material. The players can find these hidden in caves and after getting all 11 of them, you can unlock the legendary sword Excalibur.
- Mysterious Chessboard Tablet
- Standing Stones
- Flyting
- Fly Agaric
- Southwest of Tonbridge Monastery
AC Valhalla Guide
- Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke
- Honor Bound
- Family Matters
- A Seer's Solace
- The Prodigal Prince
- Rude Awakening
- A Cruel Destiny
- Birthrights
- The Seas of Fate
- Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe
- The Swan-Road Home
- Settling Down
- The Alliance Map
- The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire
- The Sons of Ragnar
- Bartering
- Rumors of Ledecestre
- The Walls of Templebrough
- Tilting the Balance
- Heavy Is The Head
- Hunted
- Report on Ledecestrescire
- The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire
- The Great Scattered Army
- Orphans of the Fens
- Glory Regained
- Razing Earnningstone
- Unholy Father
- Storming Ravensburg
- The Stench of Treachery
- An Island of Eels
- Reporting on Grantebridgescire
- Asgard Saga - Asgard
- View Above All
- Well-Traveled
- Defensive Measures
- Extended Family
- Forging a Bond: Part 1
- A Feline's Footfall
- Taking Root
- Forging a Bond: Part 2
- The Big Finish
- Binding Fate
- Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim
- Mistress of the Iron Wood
- The Lost Cauldron
- A Gift from the Past
- A Feast to Remember
- The Price of Wisdom
