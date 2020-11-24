AC Valhalla Cent Mysteries: Follow This Guide To Find All The Cent Mysteries

In AC Valhalla aside from the main story quests that the players have to go through, there are a lot of other side quests and Mystery Locations spread throughout the different lands and regions of the game. One of the regions is known as Cent Territory and the main storyline also revolves around this location. Here the players can interact with the characters and in return they will get skill points, collectibles, treasures, and a lot more. Continue reading to know all about the AC Valhalla cent mysteries.

Also read | AC Valhalla Guide: Here's How To Find The Hidden Ones Armour Location

AC Valhalla Cent Mysteries Guide

Also read | Kohl's PS5 Status: Is The Retailer Cancelling All The PlayStation 5 Orders?

Below mentioned are all the mysteries that the players will be able to find in Cent.

World Event - This takes place on the north-west side of Cent (East of Lunden). The location is on the right side of the Lolingestone Bandit Camp. Red in Tooth and Claw The Pardoner’s Tale Madness of the Stones Pig of Prophecy The Lighthouse Twins The Sky Thief Winifred

Treasure of Britain - This part leads to rare ancient artifacts that are forged from some mysterious material. The players can find these hidden in caves and after getting all 11 of them, you can unlock the legendary sword Excalibur. Mysterious Chessboard Tablet

Standing Stones Medeuuage Megaliths

Flyting Brother Quiescis

Fly Agaric Southwest of Tonbridge Monastery



AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



Also read | Demon's Souls Gold Coin Glitch: Learn How To Do The Luck Glitch

Also read | COD Cold War UI Error 10002: Here's How To Fix The Problem!