AC Valhalla Clee Hill Spring: Help A Lame Man And A Blind Man To Reach Miraculous Water

The Clee Hill Spring Sciropescire Mystery in AC Valhalla is going to require the players to help a lame man and a blind man reach the miraculous water. This water is supposed to cure their ailments. Continue reading to know all about this mystery in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
AC Valhalla Clee Hill Spring
- The location of this lame man in the Clee Hill Spring is to the north of the spring, down the hill.
- Pick him up and carry him back to the pond
- Put him inside.
- Now you will have to get on your horse and keep following the path that goes towards the west direction.
- Here you will be able to spot some stone ruins on the right side.
- This is where the blind man is.
- Help him out and then get on your horse to ride back to the spring.
- When the dialogue choice comes up, say “I have a suggestion.” This will make them go on their way.
- In case you choose to follow them, they’ll take you all the to the outskirts of Quatford.
AC Valhalla Guide
