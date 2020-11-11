AC Valhalla Comb Location: Where Is The Comb In This New Ubisoft Release?

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla comb and are trying to find its location. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Comb location.

AC Valhalla: Comb Location

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like where is the comb and how to find the comb in AC Valhalla. Well, this is because of the Comb of Champions mission that has certainly stopped players from moving ahead. The players need to find this comb in order to complete their mission. But if you still have not figured out, where is the comb and how to find the comb in AC Valhalla, don’t worry. We have got you covered with out complete guide about AC Valhalla and some of its mission. Read more to know about Comb Location in AC Valhalla.

The players need to first climb to the top of the tall waterfall. This is usually not necessary but this can certainly help you out by giving a larger view of the waterfall. The players can easily spot the large bench that is just above the pool made by the waterfall. Dive into the water from that bench that is just above the comb location. The player will need to dive in completely in order to find the comb. They will need to use Odin’s Sight for a better view because of the darkness. You will find the comb in a body. Loot the body to get the comb and then return it to the woman. Completing this will level up and give the players some skill points to use in the extensive skill tree.

More about AC Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions and a bonus quest.



In addition, Free Seasonal Content will also be available for all players, including events, new game modes, and much more! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 20, 2020

Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it take the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

