AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About AC Valhalla Take Or Leave Resource Choice Impacts

Assassins Creed Valhalla has hit the stores and the players are pouring in gigantic numbers. AC Valhalla is an action RPG game; the Assassins Creed Franchise formed into hard and fast RPG games since the appearance of AC Origins. This time around the game is identified with Norse Mythology with players carrying on with the Nordic Life. The game has a gigantic measure of journeys to finish, plunders to discover, and decisions to make as all RPGs do. The universe of Valhalla has been made delightfully with a practically ideal portrayal of that time. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla take or leave resource choice.

Ac Valhalla Take or Leave resources choice

AC Valhalla is an action-RPG. One of the most crucial parts of RPGs is choices. Players are playing the role of a character and they need to make choices that will impact the character along the way. Choices in RPG games are very important and should be thought over before making a final decision. AC Valhalla has many such choices that will leave the player in dilemma and one of these decisions is the take or leave resources choice.

In the Seas of Fate quest, the players will be given a major choice in the game. This choice will most likely impact the players' moves for the rest of the game. The players have collected Kjotve’s loot by this point and they need to set sail for England to continue their adventurous journey.

Before setting sail the players will get a take or leave resources choice wherein they have to decide if they want to take the loot over to England or leave it for the people or Styrbjorn. Here’s how the AC Valhalla Take or Leave resources choice will impact the player in the game:

Leave resources for Styrbjorn

If the player decides to go towards the philanthropist way and leaves the resources for Styrbjorn, Sigurd will be happy with this decision and tell the player that they will have enough plunders in England. Styrbjorn will be sad to see the player leave and will ask them to be his son’s better half. If the player makes this choice, they will 300 supplies and 20 raw materials for their Journey to England.

Take resources to England

If the players are looking for a serious cash grab, the players should go with this choice. Sigurd will be disappointed with this choice but will agree that the loot from Kjotve belongs to the player and they can decide what they want to do with it as Styrbjorn will receive aid from the new king. Later in the game, Sigurd will lash out at the player for this decision. Styrbjorn will also be disappointed with Eivor and Sigurd and see this as a betrayal. Players will get 600 supplies and 20 raw materials if they go with this decision.

