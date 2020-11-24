AC Valhalla Defeating The Builder Quest: Follow These Steps To Easily Finish The Mission

In Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the players will eventually come across a quest after which they will need to travel through the realms to learn more about the Norse mythology and the path that Eivor is supposed to take. While doing so they will need to collect some ingredients for Valka so that she can create a potion which gives visions of Asgard. Here the player will meet a suspicious character known as the builder.
AC Valhalla Defeating the Builder
How to Beat the Builder
- Battle Phase One
- At the start of the battle, players will need to dodge his attacks.
- Using a longer two-handed weapon will be beneficial, as The Builder is a very huge character and the players will have to careful not to get under his feet.
- The Builder has a weak spot on his head which can be reached easily from the air.
- To make the attacks more effective against the Jotun, the players can attack The Builder and then interact with the balls of light which he drops.
- Now when his attacks launch Eivor into the air, fire as many arrows you can at his head.
- Battle Phase Two
- In phase two of this battle, the Builder will be at half health.
- The Builder will use a circular forcefield, so all you need to do is dodge and sprint to avoid it.
- Try to launch into the air as many times possible, and shoot arrows.
- When he gets damaged enough, perform a stun attack and defeat him.
AC Valhalla Guide
- Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke
- Honor Bound
- Family Matters
- A Seer's Solace
- The Prodigal Prince
- Rude Awakening
- A Cruel Destiny
- Birthrights
- The Seas of Fate
- Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe
- The Swan-Road Home
- Settling Down
- The Alliance Map
- The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire
- The Sons of Ragnar
- Bartering
- Rumors of Ledecestre
- The Walls of Templebrough
- Tilting the Balance
- Heavy Is The Head
- Hunted
- Report on Ledecestrescire
- The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire
- The Great Scattered Army
- Orphans of the Fens
- Glory Regained
- Razing Earnningstone
- Unholy Father
- Storming Ravensburg
- The Stench of Treachery
- An Island of Eels
- Reporting on Grantebridgescire
- Asgard Saga - Asgard
- View Above All
- Well-Traveled
- Defensive Measures
- Extended Family
- Forging a Bond: Part 1
- A Feline's Footfall
- Taking Root
- Forging a Bond: Part 2
- The Big Finish
- Binding Fate
- Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim
- Mistress of the Iron Wood
- The Lost Cauldron
- A Gift from the Past
- A Feast to Remember
- The Price of Wisdom
