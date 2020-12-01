AC Valhalla Rollo Traitor Quest Guide: Follow This Guide To Find Out The Culprit

In AC Valhalla, while the players are going through the Old Wounds quest in the Essexe region, there will be a character known as Rollo who will take you to a place where you need to find out who is the traitor out of the two suspects. Players will get equal opportunity to question both of them and search around the camp for clues. Keep reading this post to find out who is Rollo's Traitor.

AC Valhalla Rollo Traitor

After you have gone through all the cutscenes and dialogues, you will most likely come to the conclusion that the traitor is Gerhild. Go through these steps mentioned below and you will know why he is the culprit.

Speak to Rollo

Tell him that you are ready to choose.

After you pick Gerhild, she will be executed.

Making the incorrect choice and choosing Lork as the culprit will give you trouble later on as Gerhild will walk away freely and make things tough later on in the Essexe story arc.

To reach the right conclusion, you just need to question both suspects until you don't have any more dialogue options.

At the start, they both will say they were out hunting

Lork will say that he saw Gerhild speaking with an unknown Saxon.

After you have examined the camp for clues by making use of your Odin's Sight specifically, Lork changes his side of the story and will they say that he fell asleep and later on had to hide in the tall grass when the attack took place.

Gerhild will lie that she was meeting a lover, and that Lork saw her with that lover. This is what she wants you to believe but in reality, she was meeting with the Saxon to plan her conspiracy against Rollo.

