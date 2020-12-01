AC Valhalla DLC Roadmap: Check Out This Content List For The First DLC

As with all of Ubisoft games, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is also going to receive a decent or significant amount of DLC. Some of the DLC will definitely be free, and some parts will be locked behind a $40 season pass (this is the most common amount that Ubisoft charges for paid content). $40 of payment will grant the players with the season pass that will further give them access to quite a bit of content. Here is everything you need to know about the DLC Roadmap for AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla DLC Roadmap

AC Valhalla Content for Season 1:

A new settlement area for the players - This will allow them to continue expanding and growing their settlement.

The Yule Festival (a traditional Viking celebration) is going to be available for players which they can enjoy inside their settlement.

A new game mode called the River Raids will be made available for all players. This game mode starts from the game’s core raiding mechanic. The aim of this mechanic is to deliver a challenging, dynamic, and a highly replayable raid experience

Ranks for the Jomsviking is also going to be added. Players will be able to create their own unique lieutenant to be an integral part of their raiding crew. Recruiting a few created lieutenants from the minds of both their friends and the community is also going to be possible. Season 1 will add an update to this feature, allowing their Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up – the higher the rank of the lieutenant, the more silver the player will earn when their lieutenant is recruited by other plates

Season 1 will include new player skills and abilities, gear and weapons, and cosmetic items for the longship, settlement, horse, and raven.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



