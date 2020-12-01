AC Valhalla Mjolnir Guide: Follow These Steps To Add This Weapon In Your Collection

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an open-world game which comes under the genre of action role-playing video game. It is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Being the twelfth major instalment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series, it was one of the much-awaited titles in the year 2020.

Valhalla is also the successor to the 2018 game Assassin's Creed Odyssey. One of the reasons why the player base has been loving it is because they can get their hands on Thor's hammer. Here is everything you need to know all about AC Valhalla Mjolnir.

How to get Mjolnir in AC Valhalla

Mjolnir, also known as Thor’s Hammer, can be considered as one of the secret weapons in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. For the players who want to attain this weapon, they need to get the full Thor’s Armor Set which consists of 5 Pieces. Without having the full armour set, it's not possible to get any options for interacting with the weapon. Just keep playing through the story mode as Mjolnir will be located at the complete north direction of Norway and you will not be able to go here until the end of the game.

To start off, you will have to fight and defeat the 3 Daughters of Lerion (This gives 3 Thor’s Armor Pieces) - #1 – Goneril: Grantebridgescire #2 – Cordelia: East Anglia #3 – Regan: East Anglia

Next, you will have to get Thor’s Helmet from a Cave in East Anglia (This is the 4th Thor’s Armor Piece). Cave Entrance Statue at end of Underground Section to Insert Swords (Thor’s Helmet in Wealth Chest below Statue)

Now you must battle and defeat all 45 Order of the Ancients Members.

After doing that, return back to Hytham at the Hidden Ones Bureau and soon after you get there he’ll give you Thor’s Cloak (This is the 5th Armor Piece).

Finally, you now need to finish the story.

Now you will be able to reach the northern edge of Norway which was previously an inaccessible location during the story.

Equip the Thor’s Armor Set and you can pick up Thor’s Hammer, Mjolnir.

