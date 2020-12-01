AC Valhalla Cyne Belle Castle: Gain Access To Wealth To Dual Wield Weapons

In Assassin Creed Oxenefordscire area, players can get a total of 22 wealths and most of them are easy to find. But there is one which is quite challenging to reach and this one is located in Cyne Belle Castle. The structure of this castle is hard to understand at first and this makes the players spend a great deal of time unsuccessfully trying to get inside. Here is everything you need to know about this castle.

AC Valhalla Cyne Belle Castle

Follow these steps to successfully get the wealth inside this Cyne Belle Castle:

AC Valhalla players who are having a hard time in reaching the Wealth in Cyne Belle Castle just need to keep progressing through the Oxenefordscire main quest line until they receive The Saga Stone

After receiving this quest, the players will have to perform an attack upon the castle

All of the enemies will vacate when the task has been completed.

Now, since all the enemies are out, the players will be able to enter Cyne Belle Castle without any resistance, in turn making the process of collecting the Wealth inside easy.

