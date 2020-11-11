AC Valhalla Deserted Chalet Key Location: Here's How To Solve The Mysteries

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla deserted chalet key and are trying to find its location. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla deserted chalet key.

How to find Deserted Chalet Key?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenged given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like where is the deserted chalet key and how to solve the deserted chalet key mysteries in AC Valhalla. Well, this is because of the Deserted Chalet Chest Key that gives the players a Carbon Ingot after the entire mission is completed. The players need to solve all these mysteries in order to complete their mission.

But if you still have not figured out, where is the deserted chalet key and how to solve the deserted chalet key mysteries in AC Valhalla, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete guide about AC Valhalla and some of its missions. Read more to know about Deserted Chalet Chest Key in AC Valhalla.

In order to start this mission, the players will first need to reach Rygjafylke. This is the location for the Deserted Chalet Chest Key. The players will need to look for a locked chest in that location. There is also an abandoned house just next to the chest with a number of mysteries that take you to Deserted Chalet Chest Key. Then head to the big rock in the northeast of the island, and fight the wolves and loot the skeleton next to them. Just take this key and return to the abandoned house in order to find the Carbon Ingot.

More about Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions and a bonus quest.



In addition, Free Seasonal Content will also be available for all players, including events, new game modes, and much more! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 20, 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft.

Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

