AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Use The Scorched Paper For Mountain Wealth In AC Valhalla

Assassins Creed: Valhalla is the most recent addition by Ubisoft to the Assassins Creed establishment. Since the dawn of AC Origins, Assassins Creed games have become all-out RPGs and RPG mechanics have become a basic piece of the ongoing interaction. Assassins Creed games have additionally begun following folklores as the foundation for the fundamental story. AC Origins had Egyptian folklore, AC Odyssey had Greek folklore and now AC Valhalla has Norse folklore.

As AC Valhalla is an RPG, players will find themselves more often than not finishing journeys, attempting to bring in cash and rewards, attempting the locate the lost plunder and secrets in the realm of AC Valhalla. Players have been wondering about AC Valhalla Scorched Paper.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Ratings And Reviews For The Ubisoft Release

Also read: Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC Requirements: Can Your PC Handle The Action RPG?

AC Valhalla scorched paper

Players in AC Valhalla will be trying to find all types of wealth in the game. One of these is an ingot lying in the Mountains of Fornburg. To find this wealth, the players will need the help of the scorched paper, as it contains a riddle that helps find this treasure. Follow this scorched paper walkthrough to find the wealth hidden in the Mountains of Fornburg:

First, the players need to leave on an expedition to climb the mountains towards the west of the town.

Towards the top of the mountain, the players will find a remote and alone hut, with nothing surrounding it.

Players will not be able to enter the house through the front door as it has been barred by some shelves.

They will have to go around the house and find an open door on the side of the house.

Once inside the house, the player will find the scorched paper sitting on their right.

The scorched paper riddle reads, “Those Fools from Fornburg said I was mad, but they will fall before Kjotve’s Blade! My hoard is hidden and safe. Ha! They will have to walk through fire to get it!”

So this note hints on how to complete the challenge for the Mountain Wealth

There is a wooden wall, blocking the movement of the shelves

This wooden wall can be exploded by throwing a torch over it as it contains a whole lot of explosive materials at the back.

Now as the shelves have free movement, players should go back to the front of the house and move the shelves towards the back to find a yellow feather

Then they have to push the shelves towards the front to find the chest that consists of the Carbon Ingot they are looking for.

Also read: Halo 4 Release Date For PC; Know When Does Halo 4 Come Out On PC

Also read: Tekken 7 Guide: How To Unlock Characters In Tekken 7? Find Out