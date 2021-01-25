AC Valhalla Devil's Quoits: Checkout This Guide For Completing Devil's Quoits Quest

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the 12th major installment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series. It comes under the game genre of action role-playing video game which is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. The game is also a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Here in this article, you will know about the Devil's Quoits.

AC Valhalla Devil's Quoits

In order to solve this mystery of Devil’s Quoits standing stones in Glowecestrescire, the players will have to use a boat that they can easily find at the quest location. Follow these steps after reaching the boat:

In case you still haven't found the boat, it is in the river next to the circle.

Get on the boat and row over to the shortest stone next to the water.

It is required that you put the boat in a position in order to be able to complete the symbol.

The right way to do it is to point the front of the boat towards the stone and then keep rotating the camera until the symbol is whole.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

