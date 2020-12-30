Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour: Snover To Shine In The Last Spotlight Event Of 2020

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game developed and by Niantic in the year 2016. Niantic collaborated with 'The Pokémon Company' for releasing this game for mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android. Since the day of release, there have been many additions in the game, and now players are wondering about the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour December 2020. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

The last Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour of 2020

The year 2020 is ending, and Pokemon Go payers got a chance to enjoy the year's last Spotlight hour event. The game featured Snover and it will shine tonight in the event. Just like every other time, this Pokemon Go Spotlight event will also run from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM local time. Players should be ready to be bombarded with the featured Pokemon.

Snover is a cool grass-type pocket monster as its appearance holds a significance to a tree and ice. This Pokemon evolves into Abomasnow. And now, players are going to enjoy a fun time catching Snover in its shiny avatar. The shiny appearance changes the green coloured part into blue, and the same will happen to the evolution. So, Snover's green hands are blue whereas Abomasnow will have blue feet and tail.

To catch Snover, it is important for you to understand that you will have to give a very light stroke to throw the ball to get a great or excellent throw. However, many players do not go around to catch Snover because they want more XP. Players get double XP for evolving Pokemon, so if a player pops a lucky egg they get to evolve a Pokemon and double XP.

However, whether or not you are looking for this opportunity to catch Snover or not, you can still make most out of the last Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour 2020. Enjoy the time catching or evolving to get Snover and double XP as the bonus ends in 2021.

