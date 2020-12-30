Cyberpunk 2077 1.07 Update May Drop Next Week: What To Expect & More?

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has been facing major issues right after the release of the game. It is said that the game under-performs on last-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, with so many problems arising, the developers are going to release a series of updates to fix the issues. So, the gaming community is talking about the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.07 which is said to be a major one. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.07 update is on the works

PC players are having a great time enjoying Cyberpunk 2077 whereas Xbox One and PS4 players are disappointed. However, it is quite evident that the developers are keen to release as many updates to fix various issues and glitches faced by the players. So, the Cyberpunk 2077 new update or the 1.07 update is going to fix a lot of bugs.

As we all know, CD Projekt Red drops Cyberpunk 2077 Patch notes and new updates on Friday, but this week's Friday being the New Year's day the wait has increased a bit. Nevertheless, following the pattern, you can expect the Cyberpunk 2077 1.07 update to be released in the next week. As per the recent happenings, the word about the Cyberpunk 2077 new update is that the update may focus majorly on Xbox One and PS4 to make the game a viable purchase once again.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.07 update File Size

Cyberpunk 2077 1.07 update is expected to be a large update just like the previous ones. This is due to the developers' attempt to fix all the glitches reported by the players. So, we expect the Cyberpunk 2077 new update to ve around 10 GB or similar. The updates may remain of a similar size due to the number of changes that CDPR can continue to affect. Many players are hoping that the bugs are fixed sooner so that they can get smaller and quicker download size.

